Comments
The case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has led us on a journey to find Cindy Yang, the former owner of the Jupiter day spa at the center of the investigation.
That’s when the story took a turn and landed inside Mar-a-Lago.
Turns out Yang was a major republican donor who is now at the center of an ever-growing investigation into possible campaign finance violations, influence peddling and even potentially espionage.
Most of this information has been uncovered by this week’s guests on Facing South Florida, who join host Jim DeFede for an interesting discussion into the case.
Guests: Sarah Blaskey/Miami Herald reporter
Jay Weaver/Miami Herald reporter