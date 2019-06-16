  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Most people see Miami International Airport as a bright and shiny place to work.

But as we have shown you in recent months, behind that shiny exterior, is a workforce that is largely forgotten.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede and his guests take a look at the more than 1200 workers who stock the planes with food, snacks and beverages, as they and airport workers across the country vote on whether to go on strike for better working conditions and benefits.

Guests: Wendi Walsh/International VP, “Unite Here”

Margarette Rifin/29-Year Employee, Sky Chef

Jim DeFede

