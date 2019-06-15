MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fiola Miami is the first restaurant venture outside of Washington D.C. for esteemed restaurateurs, Fabio and Maria Trabocchi, marking the second location of the Michelin-starred dining concept.

Fabio is a James Beard Award-winning chef who hosts political dignitaries at the restaurant in D.C., and opened the Coral Gables location because his wife Maria wanted some warmer weather.

The restaurant is elegant and modern, serving high-end Italian cuisine with style.

Executive chef Michael Fusano, who was with the team in D.C., translates Fabio’s menu that’s inspired by regional Italian classic dishes, local seasonal ingredients, and family traditions.

His talents are clear from the start with the intricately detailed and delicate dish called Fisherman Style Red Snapper which is served table side.

Check it out here in today’s Digital Bite with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Fisherman Style Red Snapper

Ingredients

4 each 6 oz Red Snapper fillets

16 each clams

4-5 oz fresh calamari tubes and tentacles, cleaned and sliced into 1/2 inch pieces

2 TB extra virgin olive oil

6-8 cloves fresh garlic, minced

7 oz fresh leeks, sliced or diced

5 oz Roasted Red Bell Peppers

7 oz Roasted Tomatoes

4 oz Cooked Artichoke Hearts

1 ½ cup Brodetto or Fish Stock

2/3 cup Fresh clam Juice

2 TB fresh lemon zest

Freshly squeezed juice of 1 lemon

2 stalks of dried fennel

1 tsp fresh basil, chiffonade

1 tsp snipped fresh chives

1 tsp fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, rough chopped

2-inch piece of lemongrass, sliced

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Procedure

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Season the snapper fillets with salt and pepper. Quickly grill skin side down until marked with grill marks. Be careful not to cook all the way through. This step can be omitted if you do not have a grill. Heat olive oil in enameled cast iron Dutch oven style pot. Add the garlic and leeks and cook until tender and translucent. Add the red peppers, tomatoes and artichokes and stir to heat through. Add the brodetto or fish stock and clam juice and bring to a boil and down to a simmer. Add the lemongrass, fennel stalks, rosemary and thyme sprigs. Add the clams, calamari, and snapper fillets, and place the pot in the preheated oven. Bake until clams open up and the fish is cooked to desired doneness. Remove pot from oven and add the basil, chives, parsley, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Gently remove the fish from the pot and divide the vegetables, calamari and clams along with the broth into warm bowls. Top each bowl with a snapper fillet. Drizzle with some finishing extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with fresh chopped herbs and/or edible flowers.

Don’t forget some bowls for the empty clams shells!