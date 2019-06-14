DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – When you see someone running through your front yard and crouching between your potted plants, then you know something may be wrong. That’s exactly what happened to a Deerfield Beach resident who called police when she spotted a strange man trying to hide on her front porch.

What she did not know at the time was Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area looking for suspected car thieves who had bailed out of a stolen vehicle.

The scene played out around 2:30 p.m. on June 10 near the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

When the homeowner called BSO to report the trespasser, deputies quickly responded to her home to check the perimeter. A cursory check didn’t lead them to the suspect. However, the homeowner, who had kept her eyes on the man the entire time, banged on the door to get deputies’ attention as they searched and pointed them toward the potted pants.

The incident played out in front of the resident’s Ring camera, and she shared it with BSO.

Her quick actions led to the apprehension of the 15-year-old suspect for grand theft auto and helped nab his 13-year-old accomplice the following day as he committed a car burglary.