



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – There has been an arrest in connection with the murder of Norland High teacher Kameela Russell.

According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning. The Herald identified the 39-year-old man as a former Norland High assistant principal.

Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two, was last seen May 15 as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue and suddenly pulled back out of the driveway. Then she vanished and her body wasn’t found until almost two weeks later when it was pulled from a Miami Gardens canal.

The canal is across the street from the suspect’s home at NW 207th Street and 15th Avenue.

A verification of death certificate revealed Russell died from blunt head injury and her death was ruled a homicide.

Residents in the neighborhood that live down the street from where Russell’s aunt lives previously told CBS4 News that there was a lot of police activity around one particular home during the height of the investigation.

Ownership of that home has ties to Norland High, as does the young man who lived there with his mother, neighbors said.

The suspect had been an assistant principal at Norland alongside Russell. But in February, he was transferred to Linda Lentin K-8 Center in North Miami, according to the Herald. Why he was transferred is unknown.