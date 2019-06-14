  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — Two men from Italy, who crashed their motorcycles on I-75, died after they were run over by a semi-tractor trailer.

Bruno Dicosimo and Francesco Vitagliano crashed their bikes Thursday morning near Ocala.

Dicosimo and Vitagliano, both of Torino, Italy, were traveling north on the highway when they tried to slow for traffic. Dicosimo lost control, causing his motorcycle to go down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Vitagliano also lost control and went down while trying to avoid Dicosimo. Both men slid away from their motorcycles and were run over by the semi, which was then clipped by an SUV.

No injuries were reported to the drivers of the semi or SUV. No charges have been reported for the crash.

