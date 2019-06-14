MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “The Good Fight” picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of “The Good Wife.”

For those of you who have not seen “The Good Wife,” let’s just say an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (played by Christine Baranski ) savings.

Forced out, they join one of Chicago’s most prestigious African American-owned law firms, actor Delroy Lindo plays Adrian Boseman, a partner in the law firm that offers Lockhart the job.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Delroy what it’s like going to work every day with this talented cast.

“From an acting point, to be on set with this group of actors who just do the work and apply themselves to the work in the way they do means the world,” Lindo said.

Actor Nyambi Nyambi plays Jay Di Persia, an investigator at the firm.

He says the story really starts when the current real-life president is elected.

“The election of 2016 happens. I don’t want to spoil that moment, a funny thing happens when the current president is elected to start the series but it’s really great,” Nyambi said.

Both actors are in town for the American Black Film Festival this week, and say this festival means so much for many reasons.

“So often we see people of color in one way. We do not get to represent ourselves in an environment of our humanity, this is why it’s so important to see us in many ways,” said Delroy.

“Not only to see us and see how we can be expressed in film in a way that is not tunneled, that we are multifaceted. That we are all things,” said Nyambi.

And the actors are thrilled the show, which has been only on CBS All Access up until now, is now making its CBS network debut.

“The fact they don’t have to pay for it and can access this show on TV is really important,” said Delroy.

“The Good Fight” is on CBS Sunday night at 9 p.m.