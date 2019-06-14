Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former employee of the Miramar Police Department has been sentenced in a fraud scheme.
Authorities said 39-year-old Brian Chen, who was an IT worker for the department, will spend 37 months in prison for his crimes.
Prosecutors say starting around 2013, Chen used his position as an employee for the department to order free or heavily discounted cell phones with the intent to re-sell them.
They say he made $800,000 dollars off the scheme, over the course of five years, selling more than one thousand illegally obtained cell phones.