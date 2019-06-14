EDGEWATER (CBSMiami/AP)- Looking for a babysitter?

Well, then make sure not to hire one Florida man who allegedly took a 4-year-old girl on a burglary spree.

James Giambra, 38, was reportedly arrested on Thursday for taking the child with him as he broke into several properties in Florida.

A concerned citizen in Volusia County called 911 to report someone carrying large bags around his neighbor’s property. The caller also said someone had messed with electrical wires on his boat in an apparent attempt to steal it.

Later, another caller reported a suspicious man was walking through yards with a young girl.

A deputy was talking to a woman on her second-story deck when the two heard a male voice from below. The deputy found Giambra downstairs and took him into custody.

Deputies didn’t reveal the relationship between Giambra and the 4-year-old, who was returned to family members.

Giambra remains in custody at Volusia County Corrections on several charges, including child neglect and grand theft.

