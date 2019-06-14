Filed Under:Florida, Florida Department of Health, Florida News, Health, Nutrition

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Health is seeking input about how a nutrition program for women, infants and children can be improved and is giving people three weeks to send comments to Tallahassee.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly referred to as WIC, serves low- and moderate-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5.

The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals for health care.

Florida allocated $256 million in federal WIC funds in the fiscal 2019-2020 budget that will go into effect July 1.

The Department of Health is asking people to submit comments by July 5 about the program and how it can be improved to better meet needs. Comments can be sent to Karen Martinez, Department of Health, WIC Program Services, BIN #A-16, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1726.

Comments also can be faxed to 850-922-3936.

