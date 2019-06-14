MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We got off to a warm, humid start Friday morning. Skies were mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Storms will develop around midday and continue through this evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday night lows will be in the upper 70s.

We remain unsettled through Saturday. Passing storms will move in and produce heavy downpours at times. Highs continue in the upper 80s.

It will be warm and humid for Father’s Day on Sunday. We’ll wake up with the upper 70s and the potential for some morning showers. Scattered storms will be possible around midday and early afternoon, but an Easterly breeze will likely steer the rain towards the interior and Western sections late afternoon and evening.

Highs will warm up to the upper 80s with some sunshine expected later in the day and it will feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s when you factor in the high humidity.