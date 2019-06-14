WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver accused in a deadly hit and run involving a bicyclist faced a judge Friday morning.

Nelson Rivera-Rodriguez, 33, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and DUI manslaughter.

Rodriguez was driving his white Chevy sedan south on US-1 when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, he struck a man on a bicycle crossing the road near SW 260 Street.

The bicyclist was killed.

Witnesses called the police to report the accident and an alert was issued throughout Miami-Dade County. Shortly after, Miami-Dade Police found Rodriguez in his car near SW 296 St.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

