MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver accused in a deadly hit and run involving a bicyclist faced a judge Friday morning.
Nelson Rivera-Rodriguez, 33, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and DUI manslaughter.
Rodriguez was driving his white Chevy sedan south on US-1 when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, he struck a man on a bicycle crossing the road near SW 260 Street.
The bicyclist was killed.
Witnesses called the police to report the accident and an alert was issued throughout Miami-Dade County. Shortly after, Miami-Dade Police found Rodriguez in his car near SW 296 St.
Police have not released the name of the man who died.