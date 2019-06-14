MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a car went off an overpass at the Golden Glades Interchange.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. The car, which crashed into a sign on the overpass, fell onto the southbound lanes of I-95 and burst into flames.

Orlando Cabrera, a tow truck driver, said he had pulled over to take a nap when he heard a loud boom. He said tried to rescue the man and woman in the car who appeared to be in the 20s.

“I helped the guy move remove the one guy to the outside of the car. We got both guys outside the car. He moved the one outside to the road and the lady she can’t move because she had broken all her bones,” said Orlando Cabrera.

The southbound lanes of I-95 between the interchange and NW 151st Street will be closed to traffic for hours because pieces of the sign are falling into the road.

Police will try to determine if the weather was a factor.