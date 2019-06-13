



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Wildlife Federation has released videos of endangered Florida panther kittens with their momma.

In a tweet dated June 10, the organization credits the Florida Gulf Coast University Wings of Hope Panther Posse Program camera with capturing the video.

MUST SEE FOOTAGE! Video from a Florida Wildlife Federation funded wildlife camera via FGCU Wings of Hope Panther Posse Program. Help us continue our panther protection work by donating today at https://t.co/Co3rYtmjPY. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GNBW8j2CgA — Florida Wildlife Fed (@FlWildFed) June 10, 2019

Although its a bit dark, the video shows a mother panther being followed by three kittens.

That video was captured on April 12 at 5:52 a.m.

The very next day, April 13, there is much clearer video showing a panther kitten following its mother at 6:56 p.m. It’s not known if its the same mother and kittens but it’s believed to be. The kitten also runs right in front of the camera, possibly spooked by nearby traffic.

More panther kitten footage! The video is from a Florida Wildlife Federation funded wildlife camera and part of a study evaluating panther movement. Help us continue our panther protection work by donating today at https://t.co/Co3rYtmjPY. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tU6NSciq9f — Florida Wildlife Fed (@FlWildFed) June 12, 2019

A third video just moments later at 6:58 p.m., shows the momma cat carrying a kitten by it’s neck, right in front of the camera.

These videos were taken on the Keri Road corridor of the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest in Hendry County which is east of Fort Myers.

The Florida Wildlife Federation is using the cameras as part of a study evaluating panther movement. It is trying to determine the best locations to build an underpass crossing for wildlife.

According to its website, the Florida Wildlife Federation works to protect and restore the state’s wildlife habitats and the animals that live there.

The Florida panther is an endangered species and specially designed underpasses allow panthers to get from one side of a road to the other without encountering vehicles.

There have been 11 Florida panther deaths this year. Nine of them were killed by cars.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.