MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city officials gathered Thursday afternoon to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the much-anticipated completion of Phase II of a pedestrian corridor along the beach.

The long-awaited Phase II includes a continuous pedestrian, bike path running from South Pointe Park through 79th Street.

Phase III of the project is anticipated to begin this fall and will eliminate the original walking path between 23rd and 45th streets, according to developers.

When completed, the Middle Beach Recreational Corridor pedestrian pathway will connect North, Middle, and South Beach for the first time in the city’s history.

Earlier this year, the city opened 11 new blocks of beach walk. That path runs from 53rd to 79th Street.

The event was held at Beachview Park, in the 5300 block of Collins Avenue.

The Beachwalk projects are part of the larger Atlantic Greenway Network (AGN), which is a system of bikeways designed to promote alternative transportation.