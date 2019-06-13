MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Its history in the making in Panama City as a radio deejay tries to break a record that may make you a little dizzy.

Jake “Paco” Navarro is trying to break the Guinness record for “longest marathon on a fairground or theme park attraction.”

Navarro plans to ride the Panama City Sky Wheel for just over 53 hours.

“The big question that everyone’s been asking me is how I go to the restroom. One five minute break an hour, inside the gondola with me I have a cooler, I’ve got some snacks I’ve got a little desk set up where I can prop my laptop, I’ve got a phone charger,” he said.

The ride is not just for the record, he’s also doing it for a good cause – to raise money and awareness for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Not only are we raising money for the advocacy center here, but we’re collecting toys for the Children’s Center in Tallahassee,” he said.

Navarro started his ride Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and still has more than a day to go.