  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Panama City

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Its history in the making in Panama City as a radio deejay tries to break a record that may make you a little dizzy.

Jake “Paco” Navarro is trying to break the Guinness record for “longest marathon on a fairground or theme park attraction.”

Navarro plans to ride the Panama City Sky Wheel for just over 53 hours.

“The big question that everyone’s been asking me is how I go to the restroom. One five minute break an hour, inside the gondola with me I have a cooler, I’ve got some snacks I’ve got a little desk set up where I can prop my laptop, I’ve got a phone charger,” he said.

The ride is not just for the record, he’s also doing it for a good cause – to raise money and awareness for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Not only are we raising money for the advocacy center here, but we’re collecting toys for the Children’s Center in Tallahassee,” he said.

Navarro started his ride Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and still has more than a day to go.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s