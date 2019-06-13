MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police lieutenant charged with lewd and lascivious acts involving a minor is now facing additional charges.

On Wednesday, Braulio Gonzalez was charged with three additional counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 concerning a second victim.

Last September, Gonzalez, 45, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and one count of armed kidnapping.

According to police documents in the first case, Gonzalez, who is a member of the department’s SWAT team, abused the girl over a period of two years. During one incident, he reportedly held a gun to her head and fondled her breasts and private parts.

The alleged assaults happened several years ago and only surfaced after the victim to spoke to a therapist. The victim, who is now in her teens, told a psychologist that Gonzalez repeatedly fondled her when she was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.