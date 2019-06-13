



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After 39 years, an iconic South Florida costume shop will soon be closing its doors for good.

ABC Costume Shop in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood will close at the end of the summer.

Former movie costume designer and owner, Franco Carretti, 83, says skyrocketing rent is forcing him to close.

He bought the store in 1980 at its original location in Lemon City, moved it to the Design District in 1993 and then moved to Wynwood in 2004.

After several increases in rent, he tried to find another 10-thousand square foot location for a reasonable price but came up empty.

“I decide, because I’m not a spring chicken any more, I decide to retire,” he says. He adds he is sad about the decision. “Whatever you see here was put together in almost forty years.”

Carretti’s pieces have been seen in some of the most iconic films and TV shows filmed in Miami including Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Magic City and the Miami Vice pilot.

He also dressed Gloria Estefan for several years during her early career with Miami Sound Machine.

Carretti says his business was also hurt when commercials, TV and films moved to Atlanta and other locations where they get government incentives.

Before the store closes, Carretti is auctioning off its contents of colorful costumes. It is an online auction. The sale ends Sunday at 8pm.