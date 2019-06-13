  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale 9-year-old girl had to be transported to a local hospital after suffering burns to 30% of her body Thursday evening.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it happened inside a home in the area of NW 8th Street and 17th Avenue.

The child told authorities she had been playing with a lighter and rubbing alcohol inside the bathroom of her home when she caught on fire.

She had to be rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with second-degree burns to the lower extremities.

The girl will be transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s burn unit for treatment.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental and the parents will not face any charges.

