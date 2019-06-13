CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A former youth leader at a Florida church is accused of molesting a member of her teen group.

Heather Matuszek, 32, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a 15-year-old girl.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the now 19-year-old victim told investigators the incidents happened between August 2014 and April 2015, when she was 15. She reported the allegations on March 25.

Deputies said Matuszek no longer attends Clearwater Community Church, where she was a youth leader.

Investigators say they interviewed Matuszek on Wednesday and she admitted to the allegations. She was arrested, charged, and released on bond.

An investigation is underway to determine if there are other victims.

