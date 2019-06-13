



GIBSONTON (CBSMiami) — A Florida man, described as a true Avengers: Endgame superfan is spending his summer watching the movie, over and over and over again in hopes of becoming a new world record holder.

Agustin Alanis of Gibsonton, which is near Tampa, posted a picture on Facebook Wednesday showing himself and a movie theater employee. In the post, Alanis claims he has watched the box office smash 114 times.

Beat that Thanos!

Alanis’ has posted a picture every single time he has gone to see the movie. And remember, the movie is over 3 hours long!

He says he is seeing the superhero film 4 to 5 times on Saturdays and Sundays.

If proven to be true, it’s a new Guiness World Record, although the legendary keeper of world records has not confirmed it yet.

According to the GWR, the record for ‘Most Cinema Productions Attended of the Same Film’ was broken in 2018 by North Carolina’s Anthony ‘Nem’ Mitchell, when he watched “Avengers: Infinity War” 103 times!

Alanis’ claims has him beating the record 11 showtimes ago.

Alanis tagged the former winner on Twitter when he tied his record, writing, “Today, I tie this legend @NemRaps with 103 views watching the same film in theaters. You sparked this to be done, so I honor you brother.”

He tagged several Avengers actors on the post as well.

One scroll through Alanis’ social media accounts and it’s easy to tell he’s not only a fan of the film, but of the entire Marvel Universe. He has multiple posts that relate to the popular comic book company.

Alanis even has a video dressed up as Captain America, where he reenacts one of the franchise’s most iconic scenes: Cap finally holding Thor’s hammer.

When did Alanis’ journey begin? Well, based on his Facebook page, it started on opening night of course.

Alanis hopes to watch the film 200 times before it is removed from theaters.