MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A fatal hit and run accident in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead on Thursday morning.
Nelson Rivera Rodriguez, 33, was driving his white Chevy sedan south on US-1 and near SW 260 Street when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, he hit a bicyclist who was crossing US-1.
The bicyclist was killed. Rodriguez reportedly sped off down US-1.
A ‘Be on the Look Out’alert was issued throughout Miami-Dade County and shortly after, Miami-Dade Police found Rodriguez in his car near SW 296 St.
Rodriguez was arrested and taken into custody by the FHP.