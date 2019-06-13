  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Bicyclist Killed, Fatal Hit and Run, FHP, Local TV, Miami News, SW Miami-Dade Hit & Run

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A fatal hit and run accident in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead on Thursday morning.

Nelson Rivera Rodriguez, 33, was driving his white Chevy sedan south on US-1 and near SW 260 Street when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, he hit a bicyclist who was crossing US-1.

The bicyclist was killed. Rodriguez reportedly sped off down US-1.

A ‘Be on the Look Out’alert was issued throughout Miami-Dade County and shortly after, Miami-Dade Police found Rodriguez in his car near SW 296 St.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken into custody by the FHP.

