Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee announced plans for a special coral reef restoration project on Wednesday.
The Super Bowl LIV Legacy Reef is a collaboration of the committee, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, NFL Green and others.
A briefing session took place at the Frost Museum, detailing the restoration project.
Coral reef restoration projects have become a growing part of Miami’s environmental conservation efforts.
The global event that is the Super Bowl is expected to help gather attention and support for the cause in hopes of people taking action.