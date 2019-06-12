  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three generations of Shaft characters all under one roof at the New World Center on Miami Beach for the red carpet premiere of the newest Shaft film and opening night for the American Black Film Festival.

Richard Roundtree was the original iconic private eye Shaft and once again plays John Shaft. Samuel L. Jackson is John Shaft II.

A very dapper newcomer Jesse T Usher plays Jackson’s son John Shaft Jr.

For Jackson, the decision to make this movie was all about finding the right balance.

And for Roundtree, having this film be all about family was the best part.

Shaft is one of dozens of films premiering at the American Black Film Festival.

Wednesday, the red carpet was filled with stars in town for the festival, which is back in Miami for the 14th time.

And as for the stars of this film, their thrilled to be reigniting a cool classic and let’s not forget the music.

Shaft opens in theatres Friday for Father’s Day weekend.

The ABFF runs through Sunday.

Lisa Petrillo

