



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you’ve got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1245 S.W. Second Ave.

Listed at $1,905/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1245 S.W. Second Ave.

The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and clubhouse. Pets are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

90 S.W. Eighth St.

Located at 90 S.W. Eighth St., here’s a studio apartment that’s listed for $1,945/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

770 Claughton Island Drive

Listed at $1,950/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 770 Claughton Island Drive.

The building offers a fitness center and assigned parking. In the condo, expect to see a balcony and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

