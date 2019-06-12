DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A deadly road rage shooting in Davie last week that left two men dead was completely avoidable, according to police investigators.

It happened Friday afternoon on Flamingo Road near Sw 8th Street.

Keith Byrne, 41, was driving a utility truck when he accidentally cut off the driver of a blue BMW. A person who was talking to Byrne on the phone at the time said Byrne waited for the BMW to pull up to the light so he could apologize.

At the light 22-year-old Andre Sinclair, who was in the passenger seat, got out of the car with a gun. Sinclair’s girlfriend, who was driving, told police she tried to hold him back. The couple’s infant child was in the backseat.

As Sinclair approached the truck, Byrne said “my bad.” That’s when Sinclair began shooting, according to police.

“I think I’ve been shot,” Byrne told his friend on the phone.

Byrne, who also had a gun, fired back in self-defense.

Byrne was struck in the chest and died in his truck. Sinclair, who was shot multiple times, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where later died.

Davie police said drivers need to be aware that road rage can happen sometimes over the smallest of things.

“It’s irrelevant that we are in Davie or Broward. Road rage can happen anywhere at any time. Out there on the roads, we must share the roads with everybody. Everybody is trying to get somewhere, school, work, home, uh everybody is in a rush to get somewhere. But when we start letting our tempers get involved, bad things happen,” said Sgt. Mark Leone.

Had Sinclair he lived, he would have been judged as the aggressor and charged with murder.