PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – One man was hospitalized after a lighting strike in Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

The strike was in the area of 8600 Pembroke Road near the entrances to Cinnamon Ridge Estates.

Pembroke Pines Police and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was quickly on scene.

The injured man was a landscaper working in the are.

In Florida, an average of five people die every year as a result of a lightning strike.

This victim was transported to a local area hospital in cardiac arrest.

A witness said the landscape crew had stopped work and sought shelter but the man who was struck went back out to retrieve a shovel.

His status at the hospital is unknown.