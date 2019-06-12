Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small alligator made a surprise visit to Somerset Academy North in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday morning.
Pines police officer Victoria Lima was there to help school staff and wildlife officials capture the gator.
The officer posed with the small gator for a photo which was posted on Twitter.
The juvenile gator will be relocated to the Everglades.
Authorities remind residents that during mating season, young gators may find temporary homes in our residential waterways.
If you encounter a gator, you are urged to contact 911 or FWC at (866) 392-4286 only if the alligator is presenting a danger to itself or the public at large.