WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Alligator, Baby Gator, Broward News, Gator, Local TV, Pembroke Pines, Somerset Academy North

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small alligator made a surprise visit to Somerset Academy North in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday morning.

Pines police officer Victoria Lima was there to help school staff and wildlife officials capture the gator.

The officer posed with the small gator for a photo which was posted on Twitter.

The juvenile gator will be relocated to the Everglades.

Authorities remind residents that during mating season, young gators may find temporary homes in our residential waterways.

If you encounter a gator, you are urged to contact 911 or FWC at (866) 392-4286 only if the alligator is presenting a danger to itself or the public at large.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s