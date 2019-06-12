  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT PIERCE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man wearing a t-shirt that said COKE on the front was arrested for reportedly selling crack cocaine.

Terry Leon Simmons, 53, sold $40 worth of crack to an undercover officer outside a Fort Pierce convenience store last Wednesday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days later, detectives say they went to Simmons residence to arrest him and reported finding marijuana and MDMA in the home.

Simmons is charged with two counts of selling cocaine. Bond was set at $55,000.

