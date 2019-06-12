DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Davie police officer who survived a near deadly crash three years ago reached a milestone Wednesday.
Patricia Ravine was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant during a ceremony at Tree Tops Park.
Ravine and ten other officers were honored at the promotional ceremony attended by police Chief Dale Engle, Mayor Judy Paul, the vice mayor and three council members.
On August 3, 2016 Lt. Ravine pulled over on I-75 to help the driver of an overturned SUV when another driver slammed into her, sending her flying and hitting the ground.
She spent months in the hospital and in therapy.
Lt. Steven Bart, who was also promoted on Wednesday, saw the crash happen and rushed to help Ravine.
“I went to check on her and she wasn’t responding. It just shows you if you put your mind to it you can achieve anything,” he said.
Lt. Ravine credits her mother, her husband, who is a Davie sergeant, and their four children with helping her through the toughest times.
“It is important for me to model for my children. They can be anything they want to be,” said Ravine.