



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are on the hunt for two people they believe committed a distraction burglary in Miami on May 29.

Both burglars pretended to be landscapers in order to get into the home of an elderly couple in the Kendall area, investigators said.

MDPD said the suspects are a man and woman between the ages of 40 and 60.

The man is said to be about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and navy pants.

The woman is about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with short, black and uncombed hair. She was last seen in a white, V-neck tee shirt and colored pants.

Police said the female burglar distracted 88-year-old Enrique Macia and his 82-year-old wife, Raquel Macia, by convincing them to come outside of their home on 7901 Camino Circle.

As the woman distracted them, police said the male burglar went into the home and stole around $30,000 worth of jewelry.

The Macia’s noticed the valuables were missing after the suspects left and they called police.

Investigators released two sketches of the criminals and are asking the public for help in locating them.

This incident comes a little over a month after another elderly Tamarac woman was targeted by a man and woman posing as city workers. Those burglars walked away with several rings and earrings, even forcing one ring off of the woman’s hands.

As of now, investigators have not mentioned if these crimes are connected.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to give a tip.