  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Distraction Burglary, Kendall Burglaries, Local TV, Miami Dade Police Department, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are on the hunt for two people they believe committed a distraction burglary in Miami on May 29.

Both burglars pretended to be landscapers in order to get into the home of an elderly couple in the Kendall area, investigators said.

MDPD said the suspects are a man and woman between the ages of 40 and 60.

The man is said to be about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and navy pants.

The woman is about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with short, black and uncombed hair. She was last seen in a white, V-neck tee shirt and colored pants.

Police said the female burglar distracted 88-year-old Enrique Macia and his 82-year-old wife, Raquel Macia, by convincing them to come outside of their home on 7901 Camino Circle.

As the woman distracted them, police said the male burglar went into the home and stole around $30,000 worth of jewelry.

MDPD released two sketches of the suspects said to have committed a distraction burglary in the Kendall area. (Courtesy of Miami-Dade Police Department)

The Macia’s noticed the valuables were missing after the suspects left and they called police.

Investigators released two sketches of the criminals and are asking the public for help in locating them.

This incident comes a little over a month after another elderly Tamarac woman was targeted by a man and woman posing as city workers. Those burglars walked away with several rings and earrings, even forcing one ring off of the woman’s hands.

As of now, investigators have not mentioned if these crimes are connected.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to give a tip.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s