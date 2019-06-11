



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are on the hunt for two people they believe committed a distraction burglary in Miami on May 29.

Both burglars pretended to be landscapers in order to get into the home of an elderly couple in the Kendall area, investigators said.

Cecilia Ribas, the daughter of the victims, 88-year-old Enrique Macia and 82-year-old Raquel Macia, is angry.

“I have nothing nice to say about them, Ribas said. “I cannot imagine the type of person who takes advantage of two people like that.”

Ribas said her parents willingly went outside of their home, located on 7901 Camino Circle, with the people when they asked the couple to point out plants and bushes that should not be trimmed. The couple was outside for about 20 minutes with one of the burglars, a woman, when she got a text and left.

“[My mom] said it felt strange but she’s trusting,” Ribas said. “She’s never imagined this would be done to her, but she trust them and went along with them.”

Ribas said it wasn’t until the following day when her mom realized items were missing like her grandmother’s engagement ring, wedding band and her grandmother’s precious sterling silver utensil set.

All told the value of the items is about $30,000.

MDPD said the suspects are a man and woman between the ages of 40 and 60.

The man is said to be about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and navy pants.

The woman is about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with short, black and uncombed hair. She was last seen in a white, V-neck tee shirt and colored pants.

Investigators released two sketches of the criminals and are asking the public for help in locating them.

Ribas wants them caught.

“I was so mad that anybody would do that to any elderly couple, that someone would take advantage of someone and the worst part is my mom feels like such a fool and there’s nothing we can say or do to take that away,” she said.

This incident comes a little over a month after another elderly Tamarac woman was targeted by a man and woman posing as city workers. Those burglars walked away with several rings and earrings, even forcing one ring off of the woman’s hands.

As of now, investigators have not mentioned if these crimes are connected.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477) or visit their website to give a tip.