MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the fifth day of trial for a man accused of severely beating his roommate he met on Craigslist, the jury decided his fate.

Byron Mitchell was found guilty of attempted first degree murder and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors say he choked, bashed, and stabbed Danielle Jones on Valentine’s Day 2016.

“You need to do your job as an individual juror,” a defense attorney told the jury Tuesday.

During closing arguments, defense attorneys tried one last time to get the jury to see their way and claim prosecutors failed to show proof to bring a guilty verdict.

“If you have to work hard to make their evidence fit these elements, that’s not guilty folks,” the defense attorney said.

Jones took the stand last week.

“I met him at Bayside. I asked him to bring a resume so that I can look into and do like a background check,” Jones said while on the stand.

She then cried after she said she did her homework while getting a roommate and never expected things to end this way.

Jones became roommates with Mitchell after she posted an ad on Craigslist back in 2016.

Prosecutors say the night police responded, Mitchell tried to hide evidence.

“He attempted to clean up to hide the evidence to make the clean to make the scene look the way he wanted to fit his story,” a prosecutor said.

Prosecutors say he also deleted text messages from his phone.

“That contact in addition to all of the text messages and communications that he had with her and all of the call communications that he had with her,” a prosecutor said.

Jones was beaten so badly, she was in coma.

Since then, she has recovered.

Defense attorneys say Mitchell was defending himself. They say Jones came at their client with a knife.

It took the jury less than two hours to agree on a verdict.