MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office said an elderly woman was safely pulled from her car after her vehicle somehow ended up in a Dania Beach canal on Tuesday morning.

BSO Fire Rescue was at the scene shortly before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Old Griffin Rd.

Photos from the scene showed her beige sedan almost in a vertical position along the canal bank as rescuers were seen pulling the woman out of the vehicle.

BSO said the woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Her current condition is unknown.

