MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large police presence was seen in Opa-locka throughout Tuesday evening.

Police say two carjacking suspects opened fire on officers who tried to stop them.

Authorities were looking for the pair, who had carjacked a woman earlier in the day.

When officers spotted the stolen car, they tried to pull it over,

That’s when the suspects began firing on the officers. Fortunately, nobody was hit.

The suspects then ran off.

A perimeter has been set up and police are actively searching in the area of 15099 Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens police are helping Opa-locka police with the search.

