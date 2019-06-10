MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered storms and showers soaked much of South Florida Monday.
CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez some areas saw heavy downpours and lightning.
Although the rain is now lighter and not as widespread as earlier this morning, we will remain unsettled today due to plenty of moisture. Highs will climb to the upper 80s or right around 90 degrees.
We will see another round of storms around midday and especially this afternoon due to the heating of the day. Some storms could be strong with the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and the slight chance of small hail.
This evening we could see a few storms during the evening commute. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees.
Tuesday the rain chance will decrease a bit, but we’ll still see the chance for some storms. Highs will soar to the low 90s through Wednesday.
The rain chances will be right up on Wednesday and through late week due to more moisture around. Thursday and Friday highs will be in the upper 80s due to clouds and wet weather.