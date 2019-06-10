Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Northwest Miami Dade Shooting, Ty Russell

MIAMI (CBS4) – A man was taken to the hospital after neighbors in a northwest Miami-Dade community said they heard several gunshots overnight.

It happened at 2026 Northwest 71st Street, not far from Liberty City Elementary.

Miami-Dade police had several units in the neighborhood and chopper in the air searching for what’s believed to the shooter. They also towed a car away from in front of the home which had blood on the front door and wall.

Police have not released the name of the man taken to the hospital or said if anyone was in custody.

