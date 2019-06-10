Filed Under:Florida News, Freak Accident, Lightning Strike, Local TV, Motorcycle Accident


DELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by lightning on Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the lightning strike hit the driver as he rode southbound on Interstate 95, cracking the 45-year-old’s helmet and sending him off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in east-central Florida. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.

WOGX-TV says authorities confirmed the motorcyclist is a 45-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina.

His identity wasn’t immediately released.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s