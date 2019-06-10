Comments
DELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by lightning on Sunday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the lightning strike hit the driver as he rode southbound on Interstate 95, cracking the 45-year-old’s helmet and sending him off the roadway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in east-central Florida. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.
WOGX-TV says authorities confirmed the motorcyclist is a 45-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina.
His identity wasn’t immediately released.
