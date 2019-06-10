MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A five-year-old boy who Miami police officers are calling a superhero is getting some super special treatment this week.

Monday morning, Benjamin Amador boarded a Miami-Dade police helicopter for a flight from Baptist Hospital to Miami police headquarters for a meet and greet with Chief of Police Jorge Colina, police demonstrations, and then lunch. The smile on his face after all the health problems he’s faced meant a lot to his family.

“I’m proud man. I see how happy he is. That brings a smile to my face,” said Benjamin’s father Charles Amador.

Charles Amador said Benjamin as a brain stem tumor. He’s undergone 30 sessions of chemotherapy which has shrunk it 40 percent. The fight continues.

“With this tumor, it deals a lot with his equilibrium. He’s not really balanced. He’s just a little off a little bit,” said Charles Amador.

As thanks to Benjamin, who some have dubbed Benjamin Strong, for continuing his fight, Miami police are taking him on what’s called “The Police Experience.”

“It touches us all here to be able to do this. This is why you even sign up to be a policeman, so you can help people. No matter how you help them,” said Colina.

The rain didn’t stop Benjamin from seeing a K-9 demonstration and visiting with the mounted unit.

“We tried to give him a doughnut for breakfast but he didn’t want it,” said Colina with a laugh. “Then we thought this is not really the total police experience.”

It’s an experience the family will remember as they continue on their tough journey.

“It has been really hard. We don’t let any negative aspects mess with us. We stay positive,” said Charles Amador.

This Wednesday, Miami police will host Benjamin at a Marlins game where he will get to throw out the first pitch.