



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Even in retirement, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade can’t stop winning awards.

On Monday, Wade was announced as the winner of the Magic Johnson Award for the 2018-19 season.

Every season, since 2001, the Pro Basketball Writers Association honors a player who combines success on the basketball court with cooperation and respect when dealing with the media and public off the court.

The PBWA consists of more than 200 NBA writers and editors, who vote on the winner.

Wade was picked out of a group of five finalists, including Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green and Nikola Vucevic.

On their website, the PBWA wrote, “Wade, along with coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat’s media relations staff, helped build an atmosphere of mutual respect and openness with the working media.”

Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star, was no stranger to the media this season, as he played through his highly publicized ‘One Last Dance’ farewell tour.

He is now the second player in franchise history to win the award, the first being Shane Battier during the 2012-13 season.

Wade finished this season averaging 15 points per game, four rebounds and a little over four assist. The award is another achievement the 3-time NBA champion can add to his already impressive 16-year career.