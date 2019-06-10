Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Plantation man accused of killing his ex-wife is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.
Brandon Ngo, 51, shot and killed his wife Jade Nguyen, 27, during an argument in their apartment in the 8700 block NW 4th Court on Saturday, according to the police.
Ngo reportedly he took pictures of the aftermath of the shooting and sent them to an acquaintance, according to The Sun-Sentinel. That acquaintance then forwarded the pictures to Nguyen’s friends who contacted the authorities.
Nguyen’s friends said her divorce from Ngo was finalized last Tuesday.