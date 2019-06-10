MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of travelers is facing serious charges after authorities said they used ‘fraudulent credit cards’ while on a recent Norwegian cruise.

Police said five Colombian nationals, one woman and four men, were traveling with visitor visas on a 7-day cruise that left on June 2nd and returned to Port of Miami on June 9th.

Police had not yet released the arrest forms for the men involved in the scam, but they identified the woman as Luisa Fernanda Galvis Ramos, 40.

Authorities said all charges while on board were charged to the ‘fraudulent’ cards and so were thousands of dollars of onboard credits.

Galvis Ramos faces charges including, organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

She is currently in custody on an immigration hold.

The group told authorities they had purchased the voyage from a travel agent in Argentina for a substantially reduced rate.

The suspects were due in court in Miami on Monday.