TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis could be on the verge of signing a bill aimed at allowing cheaper imported prescription drugs from Canada.

DeSantis, who made the issue one of his priorities during this year’s legislative session, formally received the bill (HB 19) on Monday.

The bill would create a framework for importing drugs, with the hope that it would hold down prescription costs for the state and consumers.

But such importation still needs approval from the federal government.

Also Monday, DeSantis received a bill (HB 1113) that would make changes in the health insurance program for state employees.

In part, the bill would lead to the use of a drug formulary, which generally would involve a list of prescription drugs covered by the program.

Also, the bill would require the state Department of Management Services to analyze its current contracts with health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations and prescription drug programs and develop a plan to procure new contracts for benefits beginning in 2023.

DeSantis has until June 25 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.

