By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting outside a popular pizza restaurant has left two men wounded.

Police are investigating the shooting that took place outside Franky’s Pizza in South Florida’s Westcherster neighborhood.

Crime scene technicians worked diligently to try and sort out exactly what happened.

Police are calling it an armed robbery that occurred with two victims sitting in their car.

According to authorities, both victims were teenage males.

One was shot in the leg and the other was grazed in the head.

The victim that was shot in the leg is in stable condition at Kendall Regional Hospital.

The second victim was treated on scene.

Police say they are looking for two subjects in connection to the shooting.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

