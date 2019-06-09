DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police continued their investigation on Saturday into what may have been a road rage shooting.

It took place in the middle of the day on Friday, just off the busy 595 expressway.

One driver died in the altercation and another is in the hospital, through its unclear if he is going to make it.

It started around 2 p.m. on Flamingo Road, just south of 595.

Davie Police received 911 calls of two cars exchanging gunfire.

The driver of a white utility truck died and a person in an BMW was found in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the deadly violence.

A handgun was found in the road by investigators, who are not sure yet exactly how many shots were fired.

The shooting caused Flamingo Road to be shut down for hours.