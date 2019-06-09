  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Another video of a fast food employee making a poor decision, to say the least, has gone viral.

Burger King is apologizing after a Florida employee was caught on video using a floor mop to clean the tops of tables.

The video shows an employee scrubbing a table with a mop and then back down to the floor.

The fast food chain released a statement Friday condemning the employee’s actions and calling the incident unacceptable.

News4Jax reports the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents and dirty freezer interiors.

This comes just weeks after a Florida Wendy’s employee was captured on video appearing to bathe in a restaurant kitchen sink.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

