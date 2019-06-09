Comments
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede and his guests discuss the arrest of former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson, who was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year when a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members, injuring 17 others.
The conversation includes a discussion of the charges against Peterson, which are unusual, if not unprecedented.
Guests: William Barzee, Defense Attorney
Raimundo Socorro, Dean of the School of Justice at Miami Dade College
