MILTON (CBSMiami/AP) — He may not be a Florida Man but at least he’ll have a Florida story.

An inmate who escaped from an Arkansas prison has been captured in Florida.

Santa Rosa County sheriff’s officials say they found 46-year-old Christopher Baggett sleeping under some palm trees along Interstate 10 on Saturday morning.

Deputies surrounded him and then woke him up.

According to a press release, Baggett stole a car in Arkansas that authorities found in the area where he was sleeping.

He was taken to the county jail.

