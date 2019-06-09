MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a heavy Miami-Dade police presence at Baptist Hospital Saturday afternoon.
For hours, police had two entrances blocked-off and yellow crime scene tape blocking off large area.
Police said a man used a gun to take his own life just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
It happened in the parking lot area near a fountain at the hospital on Kendall Drive near Southwest 87th Avenue. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
It’s unclear if that impacted anyone on the way for an emergency. Investigators didn’t say how long the lockdown lasted.
During the active investigation, a spokesperson for the hospital sent CBS4 a statement.
“Miami-Dade Police Department is on Baptist Hospital campus due to a previous incident. The hospital is open for care as usual including the emergency department,” Marketing Manager Georgi Morales Piplin said.
SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINES
Miami-Dade County: 305-358-HELP (4357)
Broward County: 2-1-1 or 954-537-0211
National Suicide Prevention: 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.