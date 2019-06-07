MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Try to avoid the Florida Turnpike southbound at SR 874 early next week due to a full closure of all lanes.

Crews will be working on bridge construction on the Turnpike at SR 874/Don Shula Expressway.

The road closure takes places Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 12 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Here is the detour information:

Southbound turnpike traffic will be directed to exit at SW 117th Avenue/SW 152nd Street and continue south on the frontage road to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

This work is part of an ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street.

This schedule is subject to change.